Fed Bostic: Let data shows if 25bps or 50bps hike is appropriate

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said today on CNBC, “in terms of hikes for the interest rates, right now I have three forecast for this year. I’m leaning a little towards four, but we’re going to have to see how the economy responds as we take our first steps through the first part of this year.”

“For me, I’m thinking very much of a 25-basis-point perspective,” he said. “But I want everyone to understand that every option is on the table, and I don’t want people to have the view that we’re locked into a particular trajectory in terms of how our rates have to move over time. We’re really going to let the data show us to what extent a 50 basis point or 25 basis point move is appropriate.”

