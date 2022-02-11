DIHK downgrades Germany growth forecasts to 3.0% in 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) lowed 2022 growth forecasts from 3.6% to 3.0%. That is, the economy will probably not reach the pre-crisis level until middle of the year.

“The economy is holding its breath. There is still a cautiously optimistic mood in the companies. However, many do not know how things will continue due to great uncertainty,” said DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben.

“In addition to the Corona crisis and delivery bottlenecks, the biggest stress factors are above all the sharp rise in energy and raw material prices and the shortage of skilled workers. In addition, there are further expected cost increases due to the transformation in climate protection. It is still an open question, especially for companies that are in international competition how such a compensation should work. Many fear a deterioration of their position on the world markets.”

