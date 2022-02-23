Wed, Feb 23, 2022 @ 15:01 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 5.1% yoy in Jan, EU at 5.6% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 5.1% yoy in Jan, EU at 5.6% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 5.1% yoy in January, up from December’s 5.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+2.80%), followed by services (+0.98%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.77%) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.56%).

EU CPI was finalized at 5.6% yoy, up from December’s 5.3% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (3.3%), Portugal (3.4%) and Sweden (3.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (12.3%), Estonia (11.0%) and Czechia (8.8%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in eight Member States and rose in nineteen.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.