Eurozone CPI finalized at 5.1% yoy in Jan, EU at 5.6% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 5.1% yoy in January, up from December’s 5.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+2.80%), followed by services (+0.98%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.77%) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.56%).

EU CPI was finalized at 5.6% yoy, up from December’s 5.3% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (3.3%), Portugal (3.4%) and Sweden (3.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (12.3%), Estonia (11.0%) and Czechia (8.8%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in eight Member States and rose in nineteen.

Full release here.