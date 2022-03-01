Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7, new orders stagnates and input prices rose

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in February, down from January’s 55.4. Markit said there was renewed fall in output amid near-stagnation in new orders. Input prices rose at sharpest pace since August 2008. Stocks of purchases had survey-record increase amid delays and shortages.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “February PMI data pointed to a softer expansion in the Japanese manufacturing sector. The rate of growth eased to a five-month low, however, amid a renewed reduction in production levels and a broad stagnation in new orders… input price pressures intensified further, with average cost burdens rising at the sharpest pace in thirteen-and-a-half years… manufacturers commented that the degree of optimism regarding the 12-month outlook for output eased to a six-month low in February… This is broadly in line with the IHS Markit prediction for industrial production to grow 5.9% in 2022.”

Full release here.