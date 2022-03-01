Tue, Mar 01, 2022 @ 06:12 GMT
Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7, new orders stagnates and input prices rose

By ActionForex.com

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in February, down from January’s 55.4. Markit said there was renewed fall in output amid near-stagnation in new orders. Input prices rose at sharpest pace since August 2008. Stocks of purchases had survey-record increase amid delays and shortages.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “February PMI data pointed to a softer expansion in the Japanese manufacturing sector. The rate of growth eased to a five-month low, however, amid a renewed reduction in production levels and a broad stagnation in new orders… input price pressures intensified further, with average cost burdens rising at the sharpest pace in thirteen-and-a-half years… manufacturers commented that the degree of optimism regarding the 12-month outlook for output eased to a six-month low in February… This is broadly in line with the IHS Markit prediction for industrial production to grow 5.9% in 2022.”

Full release here.

