Eurozone Sentix dropped to -7, worst fall in expectations than pandemic

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped sharply from 16.6 to -7.0 in March, well below expectation of 5.1. That;s also the lowest level since November 2020. Current Situation index dropped from 19.3 to 7.8, lowest since May 2021. Expectations index dropped from 14.0 to -20.8, lowest since August 2012.

Sentix said: “The first economic indication after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has it all: The economy in Euroland collapses dramatically in the month of March! The assessment of the economic situation decreased by 11.5 points and the expectations decreased by 34.75 points, which is more than ever before in the history of sentix. Even the Corona pandemic or the banking crisis had not led to such a sharp drop in the future outlook!”

