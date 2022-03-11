Canada employment grew massive 337, unemployment rate close to record low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada added a massive 337k jobs in February, well above expectation of 123k. Full time jobs grew 122k while parti time jobs rose 215k. Goods-producing jobs rose 44k and producing jobs rose 293k.

Unemployment rate dropped sharply from 6.5% to 5.5%, better than expectation of 6.2%. The level was now below pre-pandemic rate at 5.7% in February 2020, and similar to record lower of 5.4% back in May 2019.

Total hours worked also rose 3.6%, exceeding pre-pandemic level for the first time. Employment rate rose 1% to 61.8%. Labor force participation rate rose 0.4% to 65.4%.

Full release here.