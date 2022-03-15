Eurozone industrial production flat in Jan, EU rose 0.4% mom

Tue, Mar 15, 2022 @ 14:19 GMT
Eurozone industrial production rose 0.0% mom in January, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.1%, while production of intermediate goods and energy both fell by -0.3%, durable consumer goods by -0.5% and capital goods by -2.4%.

EU industrial production rose 0.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly increases were registered in Austria (+6.2%), Czechia (+3.1%) and Poland (+3.0%). The highest decreases were observed in Estonia (-6.1%), Portugal (-5.0%) and Greece (-4.1%).

