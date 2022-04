Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said yesterday, “it’s time that we get off of our emergency stance — I think it’s really appropriate that we move our policy closer to a neutral position — but I think we need to do it in a measured way.”

At the same virtual conference, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “I’m optimistic that we can get to neutral, look around, and find that we’re not necessarily that far from where we need to go.”