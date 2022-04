CAD/JPY recovers mildly after better than expected Canadian job data. But it’s just staying well inside consolidation pattern from 110.17. More sideway trading could still be seen. But outlook remains bullish with 96.70 support intact. Larger up trend is expected to resume sooner or later through 100.17 short term top.

In case of upside breakout, next target will be 100% projection of 73.80 to 91.16 from 84.65 at 102.01.