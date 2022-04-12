Tue, Apr 12, 2022 @ 13:43 GMT
US CPI rose to 8.5% yoy, core CPI rose to 6.5% yoy, highest since early 80s

By ActionForex.com

US CPI rose 1.2% mom in March, above expectation of 1.1% mom. CPI core rose 0.3% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated from 7.9% yoy to 8.5% yoy, above expectation of 8.3% yoy. That’s the highest annual rate since December 1981.

CPI core ticked up from 6.4% yoy to 6.5% yoy, below expectation of 6.6% yoy. That’s the fastest 12-month increase since August 1982.

Energy index rose 32.0% yoy while goods index rose 8.8% yoy, largest 12-month increase since May 1981.

Full release here.

