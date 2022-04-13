Wed, Apr 13, 2022 @ 03:59 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Barkin: Best short-term policy path is rapid to neutral

Fed Barkin: Best short-term policy path is rapid to neutral

By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said yesterday, “the best short-term path for us is to move rapidly to the neutral range and then test whether pandemic-era inflation pressures are easing, and how persistent inflation has become. If necessary, we can move further.”

He added that the actions to combat inflation doesn’t “necessarily require a hard landing.” In fact, “it might help avoid one by convincing individuals and firms that the Fed is committed to our target, thereby cementing inflation expectations.”

Barkin also said that the Fed needs to be “crystal clear that a growing economy requires stable prices, and that we will remain committed to addressing inflationary gusts.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.