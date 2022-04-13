Wed, Apr 13, 2022 @ 03:59 GMT
NZD/USD gets not much support from RBNZ hike

By ActionForex.com

NZD/USD just receive very brief lift from larger than expected RBNZ rate hike. It struggles to break through 4 hour 55 EMA firmly and risk is mildly on the downside. Break of 0.6805 temporary low will resume the fall from 0.7033 to 0.6728 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rebound from 0.6728 has completed at 0.7033, and bring retest of 0.6528 low.

More importantly, break of 0.6728 support should also confirm rejection by trend line resistance, which in turn suggests that the choppy decline from 0.7463 is still in progress for another fall through 0.6528 low.

