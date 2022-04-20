Canada CPI rose to 6.7% yoy in Mar, highest since 1991

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI rose 1.4% mom in March, above expectation of 0.9% mom. That’s the largest monthly increase since January 1991. For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated from 5.7% yoy to 6.7% yoy, well above expectation of 6.1% yoy. That’s also the largest annual rise since January 1991.

CPI common rose from 2.7% yoy to 2.8% yoy, above expectation of 2.7% yoy. CPI median rose from 3.5% yoy to 3.8% yoy, above expectation of 3.5% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 4.4% yoy to 4.7% yoy, above expectation of 4.3% yoy.

Statistics Canada said: “Inflationary pressure remained widespread in March, as prices rose across all eight major components. Prices increased against the backdrop of sustained price pressure in Canadian housing markets, substantial supply constraints and geopolitical conflict, which has affected energy, commodity, and agriculture markets.”

Full release here.