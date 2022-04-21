Eurozone CPI finalized at 7.4% yoy in Mar, EU at 7.8% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 7.4% yoy in March, up from February’s 5.9% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+4.36%), followed by services (+1.12%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.07%) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.90%).

EU CPI was finalized at 7.8% yoy, up from February’s 6.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (4.5%), France (5.1%) and Portugal (5.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (15.6%), Estonia (14.8%) and Czechia (11.9%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in two Member States and rose in twenty-five.

Full release here.