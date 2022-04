Germany’s economy ministry cuts 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%, down from January’s projection of 3.6%. Nevertheless, 2023 GDP growth forecast is upgraded slightly from 2.3% to 2.5%. It expects Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulted sanctions and higher energy prices will weigh on output.

Inflation is forecast to be at 6.1% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, on rising energy prices and consumer prices.