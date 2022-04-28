BoJ stands pat, maintains dovish bias

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected, by 8-1 vote, with dove Goushi Kataoka dissented again. Under the yield curve control framework, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.10%. 10-year JGB yield target is kept at around 0%, without upper limit on JGB purchases. BoJ also clarified that it will offer to purchase 10-year JGBs at 0.25% every business day through fixed-rate purchase operations.

The central bank also reiterated that it will “expanding the monetary base until the year-on-year rate of increase in the observed consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) exceeds 2 percent and stays above the target in a stable manner.”

It also pledged that it “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary; it also expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the new economic projections, GDP is forecast to grow:

2.9% in fiscal 2022 (revised down from 3.8%)

1.9% in fiscal 2023 (revised up from 1.1%)

1.1% in fiscal 2024 (new).

CPI (all items less fresh food) is expected to be at:

1.9% in fiscal 2022 (revised up from 1.1%).

1.1% in fiscal 2023 (unchanged).

1.1% in fiscal 2024 (new).

Full statement here.

Full Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices here.