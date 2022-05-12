Fed Bullard: We can proceed on a plan of 50bps per meeting

Thu, May 12, 2022 @ 06:16 GMT
By ActionForex.com

In a Yahoo Finance interview, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that a 75bps rate hike is “not my base case”, and he gave a nod to the 50bps per meeting plan.

“We’ve got a good plan in place and the committee is, based on public comments anyway from my colleagues, has coalesced around a plan of 50 basis points per meeting. So I think we can proceed on that,” he said.

Bullard added that whether there would be 50bps hike at each of the upcoming meeting, to bring interest rate to 3.5% by year end, would be data-dependent. “It’s possible inflation could moderate a lot. It’s possible the real economy could take twists and turns. And so I don’t think we want to be promising today what we’re going to do in December,” he said.

ActionForex.com

