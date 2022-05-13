Fri, May 13, 2022 @ 11:47 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ Kuroda: Important to underpin economic activity with powerful monetary easing

BoJ Kuroda: Important to underpin economic activity with powerful monetary easing

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament, “it’s important for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic and financial fundamentals… The recent sharp, short-term fluctuations in the yen are undesirable, as it heightens uncertainty and makes it harder for companies to set business plans.”

“The economy is in the midst of a recovery and now faces headwinds from rising commodity prices,” Kuroda said. “It’s therefore important to underpin economic activity with powerful monetary easing.”

Separately, Kuroda also said in a speech, “the coronavirus pandemic is a major risk that could further hurt Japan’s economy.” As such, “it’s appropriate to maintain … the dovish bias of our guidance for the time being.”

“For inflation to heighten as a trend, Japan must see a shift from inflation caused by energy prices, to one that is driven by increasing corporate profits and wage growth,” he said.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.