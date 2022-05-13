BoJ Kuroda: Important to underpin economic activity with powerful monetary easing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament, “it’s important for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic and financial fundamentals… The recent sharp, short-term fluctuations in the yen are undesirable, as it heightens uncertainty and makes it harder for companies to set business plans.”

“The economy is in the midst of a recovery and now faces headwinds from rising commodity prices,” Kuroda said. “It’s therefore important to underpin economic activity with powerful monetary easing.”

Separately, Kuroda also said in a speech, “the coronavirus pandemic is a major risk that could further hurt Japan’s economy.” As such, “it’s appropriate to maintain … the dovish bias of our guidance for the time being.”

“For inflation to heighten as a trend, Japan must see a shift from inflation caused by energy prices, to one that is driven by increasing corporate profits and wage growth,” he said.