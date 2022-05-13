ECB Centeno: Necessary and desirable to normalize monetary policy

Fri, May 13, 2022 @ 11:47 GMT
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said normalization of monetary policy was “necessary and desirable”. But such normalization must be done gradually. He urged not to “over-react” to inflation rising across Europe or risk penalizing economic growth.

“Although inflation remains high in 2022, there are no structural reasons why it should not converge towards the medium-term objective as imbalances are gradually resolved and uncertainty dissipated,” Centeno said. “There are currently no structuring signs of de-anchoring inflation,” even though the balance of risks around inflation is skewed upward” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Second-order effects of wage pressures was “an additional risk which needs close and continued monitoring”, he added.

