ECB Villeroy: A too weak Euro goes against price stability objective

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a Bank of France conference, “let me stress this: we will carefully monitor developments in the effective exchange rate, as a significant driver of imported inflation”. He added, “a euro that is too weak would go against our price stability objective.”

Villeroy said a “decisive” governing council meeting would be expected in June, followed by an “active summer” on policy. “The pace of the further steps will take into account actual activity and inflation data with some optionality and gradualism,” he said. Policymakers should “at least move towards the neutral rate”, he added.

