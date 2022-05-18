Japan GDP contracted -0.2% qoq, -1.0% annualized in Q1

Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
Japan GDP contracted -0.2% qoq in Q1, better than expectation of -0.4% qoq. In annualized term, GDP contracted -1.0%, first negative growth in two quarters, but better than expectation of -1.8%. GDP deflator dropped -0.4% yoy, also better than expectation of -1.2% yoy.

Economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said the economy has not returned to pre-pandemic levels but that further downside would likely be limited. He also expected the economy to pick up even though uncertainty remains due to Ukraine situation. Also, China’s zero-covid policy is having a significant impact on supply chains.

