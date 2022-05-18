Japan GDP contracted -0.2% qoq, -1.0% annualized in Q1

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan GDP contracted -0.2% qoq in Q1, better than expectation of -0.4% qoq. In annualized term, GDP contracted -1.0%, first negative growth in two quarters, but better than expectation of -1.8%. GDP deflator dropped -0.4% yoy, also better than expectation of -1.2% yoy.

Economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said the economy has not returned to pre-pandemic levels but that further downside would likely be limited. He also expected the economy to pick up even though uncertainty remains due to Ukraine situation. Also, China’s zero-covid policy is having a significant impact on supply chains.

