Canada CPI ticked up to 6.8% yoy in Apr, driven by food and shelter prices

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI ticked up further to 6.8% yoy in April, up from March’s 6.7% yoy, above expectation of 6.7% yoy. CPI ex-gasoline accelerated to 5.8%, up from 5.5% yoy, fastest since the series was introduced in 1999. Statics Canada added that the year-over-year increase in April was largely driven by food and shelter prices. Gas prices increased at a slower pace.

Looking at the preferred measures of core inflation by BoC, CPI common rose from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, above expectation of 2.9% yoy. CPI median rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.9% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 4.8% yoy to 5.1% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.