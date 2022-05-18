Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 13:34 GMT
Canada CPI ticked up to 6.8% yoy in Apr, driven by food and shelter prices

Canada CPI ticked up further to 6.8% yoy in April, up from March’s 6.7% yoy, above expectation of 6.7% yoy. CPI ex-gasoline accelerated to 5.8%, up from 5.5% yoy, fastest since the series was introduced in 1999. Statics Canada added that the year-over-year increase in April was largely driven by food and shelter prices. Gas prices increased at a slower pace.

Looking at the preferred measures of core inflation by BoC, CPI common rose from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, above expectation of 2.9% yoy. CPI median rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.9% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 4.8% yoy to 5.1% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy.

