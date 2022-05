Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC today that the real test on Fed’s tightening is inflation data. “Where I am focused on when ‘enough is enough’ is looking at our inflation target. Right now inflation is too high and we will have to make a series of rate adjustments,” she said.

Also, “we are good at 50 basis points right now and I would have to see something very different to say we need to go further than that,” George said.