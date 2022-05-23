ECB Villeroy: July rate hike a done deal on growing consensus

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at the World Economic Forum, “if you look at President Lagarde’s statement this morning, the deal is probably done because there is a growing consensus” on a July rate hike. He added that Eurozone growth remained resilient. the main short term problem was inflation.

Villeroy apparent referred to a blog post by ECB President Christine Lagarde. She said in the post of the expectation that net asset purchases under the APP to “end very early in the third quarter”. “This would allow us a rate lift-off at our meeting in July, in line with our forward guidance,” she said.

