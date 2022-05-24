Eurozone PMI composite dropped to 54.9, beleaguered manufacturing offset by buoyant service

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing rose dropped from 55.5 to 54.4 in May, below expectation of 54.9, hitting an 18-month low. PMI Services dropped from 57.7 to 56.3, below expectation of 57.5. PMI composite dropped from 55.8 to 54.9.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The eurozone economy retained encouragingly resilient growth in May, as a beleaguered manufacturing sector was offset by a buoyant service sector…. Thanks to buoyant demand for services, particularly from households, the PMI data are consistent with the economy growing at a solid quarterly rate of 0.6% so far in the second quarter….

“Although there are signs that inflationary pressures could be peaking, with input cost inflation down for a second successive month and supply constraints starting to be less widely reported, inflationary pressures remain elevated at previously unprecedented levels. Such high price pressures, accompanied by the reassuringly resilient GDP growth signalled by the surveys, looks set to tilt policymakers at the ECB towards a more hawkish stance.”

Full release here.