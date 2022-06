Eurozone unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.8% in April, above expectation of 6.7%. EU unemployment rate was also unchanged at 6.2%.

Eurostat estimates that 13.264m men and women in the EU, of whom 11.181m in the Eurozone, were unemployed in April 2022. Compared with April 2021, unemployment decreased by 2.543m in the EU and by 2.175m in the Eurozone.

