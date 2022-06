Swiss CPI rose 0.7% mom in May, above expectation of 0.3% mom. The monthly rise was due to factors including housing rentals, heating oil and food. Core CPI rose 0.5% mom. Domestic prices rose 0.5% mom while imported prices rose 1.1% mom.

For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated from 2.5% yoy to 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. Core inflation CPI came in at 1.7% yoy. Domestic prices rose 1.5% yoy while imported prices rose 7.4% yoy.

