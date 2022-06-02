US ADP jobs rose 128k, growth rate tempered

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ADP private employment rose 128k only in May, well below expectation of 280k. By company size, small businesses jobs dropped -91k, medium businesses rose 97k, large businesses rose 122k. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 24k, service-providing rose 104k.

“Under a backdrop of a tight labor market and elevated inflation, monthly job gains are closer to pre-pandemic levels,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “The job growth rate of hiring has tempered across all industries, while small businesses remain a source of concern as they struggle to keep up with larger firms that have been booming as of late.”

Full release here.