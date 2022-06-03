Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.3% mom in Apr, EU down -1.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.3% mom in Apr, much worse than expectation of 0.3% mom rise. Volume of retail trade decreased by -2.6% for food, drinks and tobacco and by -0.7% for non-food products, while it increased by 1.9% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -1.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-7.7%), Germany (-5.4%) and Latvia (-3.9%). The highest increases were observed in Spain (+5.3%), Luxembourg (+3.7%) and Ireland (+1.9%).

Full release here.