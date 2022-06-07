Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rose to -15.8, real economy is not suffering as quickly and as severely than expected

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from -22.6 to -15.8 in June, above expectation of -20.0. Current Situation Index rose from -10.5 to -7.3. Expectations Index rose from -34.0 to -24.0.

Sentix said, “the real economy is not suffering as quickly and as severely from phenomena such as rising inflation and supply chain problems as one might have suspected.

“While consumers are already suffering much more from rising prices, many companies are still benefiting from inflation-related pull-forward effects. So far, many companies have also been able to pass on their sharply rising costs to their customers.

“But this is likely to be a finite phase. At a certain point, end consumers will have to cut back. Then, at the latest, the ability of companies to pass on their costs without restriction will also come to an end. In addition, there is a foresee-able change in monetary policy, which could also become more restrictive in the Eurozone from July.

“On the other hand, it should be positive that according to the sentix topic barometer the inflation peak should have been passed for the time being.”

Full release here.