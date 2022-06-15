SECO downgrades Swiss GDP forecasts, upgrades inflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss SECO downgraded 2022 GDP growth forecasts (sport event adjusted) from 2.8% to 2.6%. 2023 GDP growth was also lowered from 2.0% to 1.9%. On the other hand, CPI forecast for 2022 was raised from 1.9% to 2.5%. CPI for 2023 was also raised from 0.7% to 1.4%. Unemployment rate forecast was left unchanged at 2.1% in 2022 and 2.0% in 2023.

SECO said: “The Swiss economy made a solid start to the year, but prospects for the international environment have waned. In particular, the global economy is at risk from the war in Ukraine and developments in China.”

It also warned: “The Swiss economy would be significantly affected if its key trading partners were to suffer a major economic downturn. This could happen, for example, as a result of widespread short-falls in energy supplies from Russia… In the face of rising interest rates, the risks associated with the surge in international debt levels are intensifying. There is an increased probability of financial market corrections.”

Full release here.