Eurozone industrial production rose 0.4% mom in Apr, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.4% mom in April, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Production of energy rose by 5.4%, intermediate goods by 0.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while production of capital goods fell by -0.2%.

EU industrial production rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in the Netherlands (+5.6%), Finland (+3.5%) and Luxembourg (+3.2%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-9.6%), Greece (-7.4%) and Lithuania (-7.1%).

