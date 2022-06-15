Eurozone industrial production rose 0.4% mom in Apr, EU up 0.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.4% mom in April, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Production of energy rose by 5.4%, intermediate goods by 0.7%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while production of capital goods fell by -0.2%.

EU industrial production rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in the Netherlands (+5.6%), Finland (+3.5%) and Luxembourg (+3.2%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-9.6%), Greece (-7.4%) and Lithuania (-7.1%).

Full release here.