Fed hikes by 25bps, forecasts rate at 3.4% by end of 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed hikes by 75bps to 1.50-1.75%. Esther George dissented and voted for a 50bps hike only. Fed said that it’s “highly attentive to inflation risks” in the statement. Also, Fed now forecasts interest rate to be at 3.4% by the end of this year, sharply higher than prior estimate of 1.9%. Also, in the new dot plot, all members penciled in rate hikes to 3.125% and above by the end of 2022.

In the new median economic projections, federal funds rate is forecast to be at:

3.4% by the end of 2022 (up from 1.9%)

3.8% by the end of 2023 (up from 2.8%)

3.4% by the end of 2024 (up from 2.8%)

GDP growth is forecast to be at:

1.7% in 2022 (down from 2.8%)

1.7% in 2023 (down from 2.2%)

1.9% in 2024 (down from 2.0%)

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

PCE inflation is forecast to be at:

5.2% in 2022 (up from 4.3%)

2.6% in 2023 (down from 2.7%)

2.2% in 2024 (down from 2.2%)

Core PCE inflation is forecast to be at:

4.3% in 2022 (up from 4.1%)

2.7% in 2023 (up from 2.6%)

2.3% in 2024 (unchanged).

Unemployment rate is forecast to be at:

3.7% in 2022 (up from 3.5%)

3.9% in 2023 (up from 3.5%)

4.1% in 2024 (up from 3.6%)

Full statement here.

New economic projections