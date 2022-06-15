Wed, Jun 15, 2022 @ 18:55 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed hikes by 25bps, forecasts rate at 3.4% by end of 2022

Fed hikes by 25bps, forecasts rate at 3.4% by end of 2022

By ActionForex.com

Fed hikes by 75bps to 1.50-1.75%. Esther George dissented and voted for a 50bps hike only. Fed said that it’s “highly attentive to inflation risks” in the statement. Also, Fed now forecasts interest rate to be at 3.4% by the end of this year, sharply higher than prior estimate of 1.9%. Also, in the new dot plot, all members penciled in rate hikes to 3.125% and above by the end of 2022.

In the new median economic projections, federal funds rate is forecast to be at:

  • 3.4% by the end of 2022 (up from 1.9%)
  • 3.8% by the end of 2023 (up from 2.8%)
  • 3.4% by the end of 2024 (up from 2.8%)

GDP growth is forecast to be at:

  • 1.7% in 2022 (down from 2.8%)
  • 1.7% in 2023 (down from 2.2%)
  • 1.9% in 2024 (down from 2.0%)

PCE inflation is forecast to be at:

  • 5.2% in 2022 (up from 4.3%)
  • 2.6% in 2023 (down from 2.7%)
  • 2.2% in 2024 (down from 2.2%)

Core PCE inflation is forecast to be at:

  • 4.3% in 2022 (up from 4.1%)
  • 2.7% in 2023 (up from 2.6%)
  • 2.3% in 2024 (unchanged).

Unemployment rate is forecast to be at:

  • 3.7% in 2022 (up from 3.5%)
  • 3.9% in 2023 (up from 3.5%)
  • 4.1% in 2024 (up from 3.6%)

Full statement here.

New economic projections

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.