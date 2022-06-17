Fri, Jun 17, 2022 @ 17:45 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Kashkari supports another 75bps hike in Jul, and 50bps afterwards

Fed Kashkari supports another 75bps hike in Jul, and 50bps afterwards

By ActionForex.com

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an article, ” I supported increasing the federal funds rate by 75 basis points at this week’s meeting, and could support another such move in July”. But he also warned to “too much more front-loading”.

“A prudent strategy might be, after the July meeting, to simply continue with 50-basis-point hikes until inflation is well on its way down to 2 percent,” he said. “Obviously, in such a scenario, the FOMC would still need to remain data-dependent and have the flexibility to account for economic developments that might arise.”

Full article here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.