Tue, Jun 21, 2022 @ 06:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsJapan PM Kishida and opposition Tamaki agree BoJ to keep loose monetary...

Japan PM Kishida and opposition Tamaki agree BoJ to keep loose monetary policy

By ActionForex.com

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked opposition DDP’s Yuichiro Tamaki on monetary policy. Tamaki said the BOJ must keep current ultra-low interest rates, arguing that tightening monetary policy was “unthinkable”. Kishida said afterwards, “I agree with you on the point that Japan shouldn’t alter monetary policy.”

Kishida also said, “monetary policy affects not just currency rates, but the economy and smaller firms’ businesses. Such factors must be taken into account comprehensively.”

Separately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, “I’m concerned about the rapid yen weakening seen recently.” He added that the government will “closely liaise” with BoJ on watching the exchange markets with “even greater sense of urgency”. “We will respond appropriately if necessary while keeping close communication with currency authorities from other countries,” Suzuki said.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.