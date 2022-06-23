Fed Harker: I’d like to get above 3%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said interest rates should go above 3% by the end of the year. Then Fed would assess how much more tightening is needed to bring inflation down.

“We don’t have to overreact in terms of the fed funds rate,” Harker said during a conference held by the regional Federal Reserve bank. “We need to get above neutral, again I’d like to get above three, but I don’t think you have to accelerate rapidly beyond that at this point until we get a better understanding of what exactly the quantitative tightening is doing.”

