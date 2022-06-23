Thu, Jun 23, 2022 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Harker: I'd like to get above 3%

Fed Harker: I’d like to get above 3%

By ActionForex.com

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said interest rates should go above 3% by the end of the year. Then Fed would assess how much more tightening is needed to bring inflation down.

“We don’t have to overreact in terms of the fed funds rate,” Harker said during a conference held by the regional Federal Reserve bank. “We need to get above neutral, again I’d like to get above three, but I don’t think you have to accelerate rapidly beyond that at this point until we get a better understanding of what exactly the quantitative tightening is doing.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.