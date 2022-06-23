Thu, Jun 23, 2022 @ 15:54 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank Nagel: Inflation expectations de-anchoring is worrying

Bundesbank Nagel: Inflation expectations de-anchoring is worrying

By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said: “The risk of inflation expectations becoming de-anchored has risen over the past months. Risks to price stability exist.”

“Inflation expectations of households and firms in Germany are somewhat less anchored than, say, a year ago,” he said. “The increase is worrying.”

“If monetary policy falls behind the curve, even stronger hikes in interest rates could become necessary to get inflation under control,” Nagel warned. “This would create much higher economic costs.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.