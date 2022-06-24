Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 13:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Centeno: Fragmentation has to be dealt with in their genesis

ECB Centeno: Fragmentation has to be dealt with in their genesis

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said the new instrument will “fight the risks of fragmentation” as monetary policy is gradually normalized. He emphasized that fragmentation has to be dealt with “in their genesis and not afterwards”.

The instrument “will certainly demonstrate the determination of the euro system and the council of governors in containing these risks”.

“There is no single typology of indicators to measure the materialization of fragmentation,” he added. “There is no goal regarding specific yield spread values”.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.