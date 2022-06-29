Fed Powell: US economy well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a panel discussion at the ECB forum that the “the clock is kind of running on how long will you remain in a low-inflation regime … The risk is that because of the multiplicity of shocks you start to transition into a higher inflation regime and our job is to literally prevent that from happening and we will prevent that from happening,”

Fed’s “aim” now is to raise interest rates without trigger a recession. And, ” we believe there are pathways to achieve that”.

“We hope that growth will remain positive,” Powell. “Overall the US economy is well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy.”

