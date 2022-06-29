Wed, Jun 29, 2022 @ 16:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Powell: US economy well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy

Fed Powell: US economy well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy

By ActionForex.com

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a panel discussion at the ECB forum that the “the clock is kind of running on how long will you remain in a low-inflation regime … The risk is that because of the multiplicity of shocks you start to transition into a higher inflation regime and our job is to literally prevent that from happening and we will prevent that from happening,”

Fed’s “aim” now is to raise interest rates without trigger a recession. And, ” we believe there are pathways to achieve that”.

“We hope that growth will remain positive,” Powell. “Overall the US economy is well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.