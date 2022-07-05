Tue, Jul 05, 2022 @ 20:18 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGold breaks down again on Dollar strength

Gold breaks down again on Dollar strength

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Gold’s decline resumes today on broad based Dollar strength. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1998.23 to 1786.65 from 1878.92 at 1748.16. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1814.06 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery.

Fall from 2070.06 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 2074.84 (2020 high). Based on current structure, while break of 1748.16 cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained above 1682.60 support (38.2% retracement of 1046.27 to 2074.84 at 1681.92).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.