Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in May, EU flat

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in May, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.2% for non-food products, while it decreased by -0.2% for automotive fuels and by -0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales was unchanged for the moment. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Cyprus (+9.0%), Croatia (+1.7%) and Portugal (+1.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-6.5%), Finland (-2.8%) and Austria (-2.2%).

