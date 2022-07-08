Fri, Jul 08, 2022 @ 04:34 GMT
Fed Bullard continues to advocate getting to 3.5% this year

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard “I think it would make a lot of sense to go with the 75 at this juncture”, referring to the rate hike in this month’s FOMC meeting.

“I’ve advocated and continue to advocate getting to 3.5% this year, then we can see where we are and see how inflation’s developing at that point,” he added.

On the economy, Bullard said, there is a “a good chance of a soft landing.” “At this point, it appears that the GDI (gross domestic income) measure is more consistent with observed labor markets, suggesting the economy continues to grow.”

