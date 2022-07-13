Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @ 04:42 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Barkin expects inflation to come down, but not immediately, not suddenly,...

Fed Barkin expects inflation to come down, but not immediately, not suddenly, and not predictably

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said yesterday, “I definitely see signs of softening” in the economy, with evidence “most pronounced in lower income households”.

“I expect inflation to come down but not immediately, not suddenly, and not predictably,” he said. “My expectations are it will be a slower path rather than an immediate path down to 2%.”

Barkin also said he’s open to a 50bps or 75bps hike in July. “I am one of the guys who like the option value of deciding the week of the meeting as opposed to two weeks before the meeting. But I thought Jay’s (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) guidance the last time was very sound,” he added.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.