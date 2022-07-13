IMF projects US inflation to slow to 1.9% by end of 2023

Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @ 04:42 GMT
IMF cut US 2022 GDP growth forecasts from 2.9% to 2.3% in the latest report. For 2023, GDP growth was was also lowered from 1.7% to 1.0%. Inflation is forecast to come down to 6.6% in Q4 2022, then slow further to 1.9% by Q4 2023. .

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said: “In sum, we are confident the Fed will be effective in bringing inflation down, will remain data dependent and, as conditions change, will telegraph clearly where policy is likely to go. This is important not just for the U.S. but also for the global economy.

