Fed Bostic: Inflation trajectory not moving in positive way

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Commenting on yesterday’s US CPI report, which showed headline inflation surged to 9.1%, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the “numbers suggest the trajectory is not moving in a positive way”. But, “how much I need to adapt is really the next question,” as he needed to study the “nuts and bolts” of the report.

“The top-line number is a source of concern,” Bostic said, “Everything is in play.” Asked if that included by raising rates by a full percentage point, following BoC’s surprised move, he replied, “it would mean everything.”