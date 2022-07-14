Fed Bostic: Inflation trajectory not moving in positive way

Thu, Jul 14, 2022 @ 04:31 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bostic: Inflation trajectory not moving in positive way

Commenting on yesterday’s US CPI report, which showed headline inflation surged to 9.1%, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the “numbers suggest the trajectory is not moving in a positive way”. But, “how much I need to adapt is really the next question,” as he needed to study the “nuts and bolts” of the report.

“The top-line number is a source of concern,” Bostic said, “Everything is in play.” Asked if that included by raising rates by a full percentage point, following BoC’s surprised move, he replied, “it would mean everything.”

