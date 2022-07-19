Tue, Jul 19, 2022 @ 15:41 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 8.6% yoy in Jun, core CPI at 3.7% yoy

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 8.6% yoy in June up from May’s 8.1% yoy. Excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, CPI was finalized at 3.7% yoy, down form May’s 3.8% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+4.19%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.88%), services (+1.42%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.15%).

EU CPI was finalized at 9.6% yoy, up from May’s 8.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (6.1%), France (6.5%) and Finland (8.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (22.0%), Lithuania (20.5%) and Latvia (19.2%). Compared with May, annual inflation fell in two Member States and rose in twenty-five.

