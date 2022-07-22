ECB Villeroy: Starting rate hike faster does not mean ending higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said today, “starting the increase in interest rates faster does not mean that (the cycle of increases) will end higher”.

Regarding the new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), Villeroy said, “if needed, we will be as determined in activating (the programme) as we have been in setting it up, and there are no pre-defined limits on the amount of possible purchases.”

Another Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said the political crisis in Italy this week was not the reason behind the creation of anti-fragmentation tool. He added that the rate decision for September will be data-dependent.