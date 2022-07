Euro is knocked down by renewed concerns over Russia gas supply cut to EU countries. That came after Russia said yesterday that it would cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 to Germany, to just 20% of normal capacity, down from current 40%.

EUR/CHF finally resumes recent down trend through 0.9804 low. Outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9948 resistance holds. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650.