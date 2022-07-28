Thu, Jul 28, 2022 @ 04:47 GMT
DOW resuming near term rebound as Fed Powell signals slowing tightening ahead

US stocks staged a strong rebound overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that tightening could slow ahead. After yesterday’s 75bps hike, federal funds rate is now at 2.25-2.50%, close to the 2.5% neutral rate.

“While another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting, that is a decision that will depend on the data we get between now and then,” Powell said. “We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting, and communicate our thinking as clearly as possible.”

“As the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases while we assess how our cumulative policy adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation,” he also noted.

DOW rose 436 pts or 1.37% to close at 31799. Rebound from 29653.29 is resuming and the break above 55 day EMA again is a positive signal. Further rally is now in favor, as long as 31534.08 minor support holds, towards 33272.34 resistance. Firm break there will add to the case that whole corrective fall from 36952.65 has completed.

