Wed, Aug 31, 2022 @ 17:31 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCanada GDP grew 0.1% mom in Jun, but to contract -0.1% mom...

Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in Jun, but to contract -0.1% mom in Jul

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in June, matched expectations. Services-producing industries grew 0.2% mom while goods- producing industries rose 0.1% mom. 14 of 20 industrial sectors expanded in the month.

Advance information indicates that real GDP edged down by -0.1% mom in July. Output was down in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail trade and utilities sectors. Declines were partly offset by increases in the mining, quarrying, oil and gas sector and the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.