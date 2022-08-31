Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in Jun, but to contract -0.1% mom in Jul

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in June, matched expectations. Services-producing industries grew 0.2% mom while goods- producing industries rose 0.1% mom. 14 of 20 industrial sectors expanded in the month.

Advance information indicates that real GDP edged down by -0.1% mom in July. Output was down in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail trade and utilities sectors. Declines were partly offset by increases in the mining, quarrying, oil and gas sector and the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector.

Full release here.